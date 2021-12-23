Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading 8.1% Higher

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) shares shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 301,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

