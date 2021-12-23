Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Sells $15,268.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 222,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,435. The company has a market cap of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

