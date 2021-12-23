MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Up to $25.43

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $27.36. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $696.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

