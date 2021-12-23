MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get MGM China alerts:

OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.