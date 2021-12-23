Michael Scott Culbreth Purchases 2,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMWD opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 2.18. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

