Michel Detheux Sells 9,111 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,488.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

