Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $94,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.