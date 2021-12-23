Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

