MileVerse (MVC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.16 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $49.44 million and $7.16 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.08 or 0.08087535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00074614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.01 or 0.99792440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007038 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

