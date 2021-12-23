MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 101,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 921,624 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after buying an additional 5,356,188 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 4,320,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,675,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,268,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,651,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

