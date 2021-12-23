Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.