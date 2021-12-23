Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $113.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

