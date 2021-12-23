Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 107 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,774,000 after buying an additional 291,211 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

