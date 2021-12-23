Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Anthem by 312.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after buying an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $453.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.29. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $456.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.