Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

