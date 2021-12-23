Mizuho Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $354.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $332.00 to $354.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.52.

Shares of LH opened at $304.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.62. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

