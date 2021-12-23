MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.4% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after buying an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after buying an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.769 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

