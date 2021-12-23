MMA Asset Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

