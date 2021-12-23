Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 859,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

