Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Up 9.7%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.04. 1,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

