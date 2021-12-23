Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 403.13 ($5.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 277 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 367.81. The stock has a market cap of £974.54 million and a PE ratio of 23.04.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.