Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,629. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

CNC opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

