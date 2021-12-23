Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $421.75 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

