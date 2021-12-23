Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.