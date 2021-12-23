Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $201,600.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68.

MOV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 83,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,999. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $928.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Movado Group by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOV. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

