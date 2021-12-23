MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 77.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

