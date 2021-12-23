M&T Bank Corp Has $1.63 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.62 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

