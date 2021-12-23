M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

