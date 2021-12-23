M&T Bank Corp Sells 134 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

