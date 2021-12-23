MurAll (PAINT) One Day Volume Tops $67,918.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $67,918.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00209538 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,247,447,369 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

