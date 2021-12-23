National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Buys $26,625.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NKSH stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

