Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.20

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $14.36. Natuzzi shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 542 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

