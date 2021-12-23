Naveen Gavini Sells 27,565 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $991,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,059,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

