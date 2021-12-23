Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.10 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

