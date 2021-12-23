Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

NYSE LLY opened at $266.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day moving average of $245.91. The company has a market cap of $254.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

