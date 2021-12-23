Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $116.13 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

