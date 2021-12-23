Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

