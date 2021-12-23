NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.11. NeoPhotonics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN opened at $15.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

