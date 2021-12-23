NerveNetwork (NVT) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $18.07 million and $425,572.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005346 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded up 1,945.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

