New BitShares Price Tops $0.0166 on Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $43.22 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.30 or 0.08097186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.21 or 0.99794012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00073334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.