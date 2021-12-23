New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,576 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $170,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

