New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,208,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,016,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 150,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.