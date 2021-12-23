New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 222,979 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,979 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $177,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Datadog by 68.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 992,343 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.34 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,558,741 shares of company stock valued at $426,431,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

