New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 577 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 17.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth $315,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 107,680.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $832.97 million, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

