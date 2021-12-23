New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

