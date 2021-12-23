New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 336.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 424,254 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

