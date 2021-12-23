New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

