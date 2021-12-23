New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

