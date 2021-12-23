New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $258,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

