New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of CryoLife worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 171,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRY opened at $19.93 on Thursday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.85 million, a PE ratio of 664.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

